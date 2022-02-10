‘Gov Emmanuel’s Endorsement of Successor Undemocratic’

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Director General (DG) of Bassey Albert Gubernatorial Campaign Organisation, Bishop Andrew Unwanta has said that the action of Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, to announce his preferred successor come 2023 was undemocratic and should be condemned by democrats.

Unwanta told Journalists in Uyo yesterday that such public show of support was immature and unhealthy and would not make for a level playing field for other aspirants.

The DG said the national executive of the party would not be happy with such a development because the recipient of such endorsement would always receive the backing of the state and would have access to enornous funding from such government.

Unwanta said notwith-standing, other aspirants would go on with their campaigns while the party’s candidate would be decided at the primary by members of the party.

“I don’t think any party member is happy with him even at the national level. No leader does that. Party candidates are not picked, they are selected when all the people accept a particular person.

“So, what the governor has done is very wrong. You could express body language and everybody will understand. It’s not like the party is his own in party. In party politics it is important to have as many people as possible.” He said.

Unwanta said the campaign council of Senator Akpan have remained calm and would continue with their consultations across the state.

“The governor’s action is a very wrong procedure but we in the Bassey Albert’s Campaign Organisation remain calm and preparing for the primaries.

“It is all about nomination and who the majority of the party delegates will choose. You can’t just come and nominate somebody on your own and impose the person on the party. You can’t and we won’t accept that.” He said.

The Governor’s endorsement of his Land and Water Resources Commissioner, Mr Umo Eno as his preferred successor is generating a lot of negative reactions from party members and residents.

