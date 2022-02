Google to Expand 2-Step Verification Enrollments to Protect Online Users

Emma Okonji

Google has announced expansion of its two-step verification (2SV) process for log-ins to enhance account security after its newly introduced two step verification initiative saw a 50 per cent drop in account breaches for 150 million Gmail and two million YouTube creator accounts under the 2SV initiative.

The 2SV introduces use of mobile phones to confirm a user’s identity every time one accesses their Google Account from a different device.

Aligning with this year’s global Safer Internet Day theme, “Together for a better Internet,” Google is actively working on new technologies that will provide a secure, seamless sign-in experience and eliminate reliance on passwords that have turned out to be a major cause for data breaches and phishing attempts. Users often find passwords hard to remember and have to update them regularly.

Giving details of the initiative, Government Affairs and Public Policy Manager, at Google Nigeria, Dawn Dimowo, said: “We don’t just plug security holes, we work to eliminate entire classes of threats for people who depend on our services. Today alone, billions of people around the world will use our products to help with things big and small from conducting e-payment transactions or teaching an online class full of students. It is our responsibility to keep users’ personal information safe and secure.”

Google provides tools like Security Checkup, which provides users with practical tips on how to increase the security of their Google Account. In 2021, Google accelerated its effort to eliminate password threats by starting to auto-enroll users in 2SV, providing people with an additional layer of security when cyber criminals attempt to hack into their accounts. Through the initiative, more than 1.5 billion security checks were done.

“This decrease speaks volumes to how having a second form of verification can be effective in protecting your data and personal information. And while we are proud of these initial results, and happy with the response we have received from our users and the community, we are excited about other ongoing behind the scenes work intended to make our users even safer,” Dimowo further said.

