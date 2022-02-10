Fayemi: At 57, I Pray God Uses Me as Agent of Peace, Prosperity, Progress

•Buhari, Tinubu felicitate Ekiti governor

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has said his wish at 57 was for God to continue to use him as agent of peace, progress, prosperity and stability for the nation.

The governor, who celebrated his birthday yesterday, added that he had every reason to thank God for the grace He had given him to serve humanity with commitment, sincerity and compassion over the years.

Speaking at a thanksgiving mass to mark his 57th birthday at the Government House Chapel, Ado-Ekiti, and attended by his wife, Erelu Bisi Fayemi; the Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, top government functionaries, family members and political associates, Fayemi asked God to continue to use him as an instrument of peace, progress and prosperity for the people.

His words: “We have a lot to thank God Almighty for. He has used us to serve our people with commitment, with sincerity and with compassion in all of what we have been doing and as we roll into the twilight and season of our administration, we pray that Almighty God would continue to use us as instrument of peace, instrument of progress and prosperity for our people.

“And He will enable us to finish well and strong in the service of Almighty and to the benefit of our people and will give us the enablement to ensure that the goods that this government have been doing continues through the successor He will ordain to ensure that the gains are deepen and the gaps are covered.”

He attributed his successes to the privilege of God, noting that whatever he became today was not because he was the best in his generation, family or community but because of God’s grace.

The Governor, who prayed for strength to finish well and strong, also implored God to ordain for the state, a successor that would consolidate on the various development projects and programmes initiated by his administration for the benefit of the people.

The Vicar General, Catholic Diocese of Ekiti State, Rev. Fr., Odesami Adewusi, in his short sermon, charged the governor to look unto God for guidance and inspiration on his political endeavour.

“If you are to take a review of your life at 57, it should be the one filled with confidence and hope to embrace the future. Your life has not been a waste; God has blessed you and through you, blessed others. At this stage, you have to look up to God for direction to continue to be of good use in the hands of God. Don’t be men pleaser.

“We are in a very difficult time in our country. We need people that can use whatever opportunity they have to serve the people and God. Do not seek to please men; God called you to live your life for Him,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari and a presidential hopeful, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, have celebrated with Fayemi on the occasion of his 57th birthday.

The President, in a release by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, described Fayemi as a good friend and an active party member and wished him many more years in the service of his community and the nation.

“Ekiti is lucky to have a leader like Governor Fayemi. In his last and final year as second term governor, he has brought the state back to its glory, culture and values,” the president said, even as he sent a birthday message to a foremost political mobilizer and former Deputy National Women Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Kemi Nelson.

He said Nigeria took pride in the many accomplishments of the women, adding: “It is our party’s honour to have leaders such as Kemi Nelson in our midst.”

On his part, Tinubu, in a statement by his Media Office and signed by Mr. Tunde Rahman, prayed that God would grant Fayemi many more years in good health and vigour.

“Warm congratulations to Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, as he turns 57. A progressive and leader in our All Progressives Congress, this birthday has again come at a time the governor is engaged serving our people. As he rounds off his governorship tenure in the state, I pray that God Almighty grants him many more years, good health and renewed vigour. I wish Governor Fayemi a most memorable 57th birthday.”

