Buhari ‘Reluctantly’ Congratulates Senegal for Winning AFCON

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday reluctantly congratulated Senegal for winning the 2022 edition of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Yaounde, Cameroon.

In a farewell audience with Senegalese Ambassador to Nigeria, Babacar Matar Ndiaye, at the State House, Abuja, the president asked the diplomat to convey the congratulations of Nigeria to President Macky Sall on the victory of the Teranga Lions at the just concluded AFCON.

“I’m sending the congratulations reluctantly, because our own country got beaten in the tournament,” President Buhari jocularly told the envoy.

He lauded him for a successful tour of duty in Nigeria, which lasted almost four years, while observing that: “Our relationship is very strong. I congratulate your president for keeping the country together. Please extend my best wishes to him.”

President Buhari also wished the outgoing Ambassador success in his next tour of duty.

In his remarks, Ambassador Ndiaye said Nigeria was like a second home to him, having first served in the consular section of his Embassy, before he came back as Ambassador for almost four years.

“Thanks for the success of my term. I will always have good memories of Nigeria,” the envoy said.

