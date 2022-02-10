Bauchi LG Chairman Moves against Deforestation

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Chairman of Bogoro Local Government Area of Bauchi State, Hon Habila Iliya, has warned tree fellers to relocate from the area or have themselves to blame.

Iliya, who was reacting to some pockets of tree felling in Gobbiya and Gargari forest in the area, yesterday, said the law would severely deal with anyone caught in the act of cutting down trees.

He said: “Despite repeated warnings by the government and experts on the dangers of indiscriminate tree felling, the ugly trend is rearing its ugly head in Gobbiya and Gargare villages of Bogoro LGA; this is unacceptable.

“I am warning those who have developed the habit of cutting down trees indiscriminately, causing deforestation in the Gobbiya, Gargare axis up to Ginzim, to desist from doing so for the sake posterity, sustainable environment and their children and the ones yet unborn.”

The chairman said: “With deep concern over this unwanted act of cutting down trees, I want to draw the attention of all that the government will not tolerate or watch some people drag us to deforestation of which consequence is desert encroachment.”

