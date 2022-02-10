ATTENTION: CHAIRMAN, ANIOCHA SOUTH LGA

Dear Jude Chuwkuwinke: Since you emerged as the local government chairman of Aniocha South Local Government Area, Delta State, your tenure has been a disaster to the people who you claimed elected you. But that is not a surprise to people like us because we knew anyone imposed on the people can’t perform miracles.

Your policies have all been anti-human – imposing levies on people who are struggling to survive. Yet you have not provided them with any basic amenities to make their lives better. What is baffling however is that you are a pastor. No wonder many people no longer go to churches. God already said that HIS judgement would start from the Church. We await to see how you would end your tenure, though we know it will be of no impact.

Even your predecessor Hon. Isaac Anwuzia wasn’t as bad. But like I said anybody imposed on a people can’t perform any miracles or have human sympathy.

Ezi Okwu, eziookwu@gmail.com

