Aregbesola-backed APC Faction in Osun Gives Conditions for Reconciliation

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Factional Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Hon Rasaki Salinsile, has said members of The Osun Progressives (TOP) are ready for reconciliation provided their grievances are met by the Ilerioluwa led group.

Salinsile, who also boasted that the TOP members are the real progressives, added that they were rooted in the state especially in all the local government areas of the state to pull Governor Gboyega Oyetola out of the office.

He made these known while fielding questions from journalists in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

Salinsile said: “We are ready for reconciliation provided our grievances are met.

“There must be equitable distribution of offices between and among the units of the state because there is no justice and fairness in all positions.

“All these lopsidedness has factionalised the party because people are aggrieved of inequitable distribution of positions in the state,” he said.

While speaking on why the crisis within the APC still persists, Salinsile said despite the efforts being made by the former interim National Chairman of APC, Chief Bisi Akande, Governor Oyetola is still adamant because he’s not a real politician.

According to him, “APC is already factionalised in Osun, however, political leaders have tried to settle it but the governor is adamant because Oyetola is not a politician but an opportunist who was lured over us by APC leader, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He also remarked that “Oyetola has no practical knowledge of politics because several efforts had been made to settle this entire political crisis but Oyetola did not help the matter in solving the problem.”

According the factional Chairman, “We are ready for reconciliation , though, Chief Bisi Akande has tried to settle the Problem but, Oyetola did not listen to him. However, if all our grievances are met, there could be resolution.

“The incumbent government is the one frustrating the efforts. There were two to three times when he sent two different people to me and that he would want to talk to us. He said he wanted reconciliation. I said as the governor of the state, I owe him that respect.

“He requested for three of us and individually, we obliged to see him in order to find a lasting solution to the problem. At a point in time, he said he was going to approach us when he comes back, that was before the ward congress.

“We started the ward congress and the facilitator called him and reminded him that he promised to invite us immediately he returned from Abuja. Up till now, he has yet to invite us. I was amazed when the man said the thing has gone out of his power, meaning that there was someone somewhere controlling him. This means that he has no final say in the affairs of Osun State.”

While speaking on the coming gubernatorial election in the state, he said APC would not have any problem because Osun people still love APC despite the fact that we are in The Osun Progressives TOP because we are rooted in the state to pull out Oyetola from government office.

On the recent verdict, Salinsile vowed that they appeal the judgment of Justice Emmanuel Ayoola of a Federal High Court in Osogbo on the case instituted by 2,517 members of the party to challenge the ward congress held on July 31, 2021 in the state.

Justice Ayoola had ruled on the preliminary objections filled by the respondents, declaring that the court lacks jurisdiction to entertain the case because it is a party matter.

He held that the Supreme Court had already stated that the court must not interfere with the internal issues of the party unless it falls under Section 87, Sub-section 9 of the Electoral Act as amended.

The judge held that issues relating to the congresses remained domestic affair of political parties that court could not meddle into.

He subsequently struck out the matter for lack of jurisdiction.

However, the Chairman, Aregbesola faction of APC, Honourable Rasaki Salinsile said the aggrieved APC members will exploit the option of appeal, adding that judgment cannot stand the test of time.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

