Alukwu’s Late Strike Rescues Point for Troubled Heartland

Jonathan Alukwu’s scrappy goal eight minutes from time rescued hosts Heartland from another NPFL defeat as they forced Gombe United to a 1-1 at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri yesterday evening.

The Naze Millionaires were on a run of five consecutive losses in the league before this Match-day 11 encounter, a club record, and once again found themselves behind after 34th minutes when former Heartland star Chidera Eze finished Ibrahim Yahaya’s pass.

With new coach Erasmus Onu Ollotah beginning his latest career journey to Heartland with a number of changes in the lineup, Heartland spurned a huge chance to draw level after the hour mark when Jimoh Gbadamosi blazed a spot kick over.

Respite however came the way of the troubled hosts in the 82nd minute when Alukwu reacted quickest inside the box to get the ball over the line after Samuel Okon’s free kick was not properly cleared by the Gombe defence.

The point leaves Heartland second from bottom on the log with eight points from eleven games while Gombe United climbed to 14th with 13 points.

New Heartland coach Onu Ollotah in a chat after the game with www.npfl.ng said the time was too short for him to weave some spectacular magic in the game.

“I felt bad (with the draw) but when you look at when I came in, it is a very short period. I’m trying to crash some programmes into the boys so that we’ll use it because there is no time. I felt bad but there’s room for improvement.

“The point (against Gombe) will develop the boys’ confidence. We need to work because the foundation of the team is somehow. We will only panel-beat it and bring it to the level we can manage,” said the experienced league campaigner.

On his own part, Gombe United Head Coach, Aliyu Zubairu, was visibly disappointed with the result, insisting that his team was to come to Owerri with the hope of getting the maximum three points.

“It is two points lost for my team because our match plan was to come and pick the available three points in the match. Sometimes it is like that but certainly we came with the ambition to pick the three points at stake.

“We play the same way we do at home in our away games. I think why we have not gotten enough good results on the road is perhaps because my boys have not gotten the winning mentality on the road but I believe we will get there.”

Heartland FC will continue their seemingly impossible task of avoiding the dreaded drop with a trip to champions Akwa United on Sunday while Gombe United will host table toppers Remo Stars at the Pantami Stadium in Gombe.

