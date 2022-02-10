ALAT Returns Hackaholics 3.0 Tech Competition, Opens Application

Emma Okonji

ALAT by Wema, Nigeria’s digital bank has announced the 2022 edition of its Hackathon programme tagged #Hackaholics 3.0 – Building The Future.

The acceleration, which is aimed at helping tech enthusiasts and innovators scale and gain entrance into the market, is targeted at young Nigerians who will put their coding, product curation, and pitching skills to work, by solving interesting problems.

Hackaholics 3.0 is aimed at solving some specific challenges across multiple sectors, with a broad focus on the limitless possibilities in the future of technology, like NFTs, Web 3.0, Metaverse, Blockchain, AR, VR, AI, IoT.

Most importantly, giving young Nigerians the enabling environment in solving societal issues across Financial Inclusion, Health, Entertainment, lending, mSME, while they stand the chance to win a total prize of five million Naira.

According to ALAT, the aim of the programme is to discover and nurture at least 50 tech-hirable talents across Solutions Engineering, Data Science, Product Management, Product Design across identified University communities.

Speaking on the initiative, the Head of Innovation, Wema Bank, Solomon Ayodele, said: “The tech space is filled with emerging technological advances that hold so many possibilities and we want to key into that by raising the next generation of tech giants who will use their creativity and talent to change the course of society. We truly believe our aspirations as an organisation aligns with the desires of a lot of young Nigerians in creating and implementing disruptive technology solution.”

