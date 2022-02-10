2023: Kwara Gov’s Ally, Seriki, Vows to Take over Senatorial Ticket from the Incumbent

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A Chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, Mr. Yahaya Seriki, who is also a close ally of the State Governor, Mr. AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq, has vowed to take the Kwara Central Senatorial District ticket of the party from the occupant of the position, Senator Yahaya Oloriegbe, so as to provide qualitative representation for the people of the area come 2023.

Senator Oloriegbe is the incumbent senator representing Kwara Central Senatorial District under the platform of APC at the National Assembly and also Chairman, Senate Committee on Health.

Speaking in Ilorin yesterday at the International Airport shortly after his arrival from Abuja, Seriki said that “the people of Kwara Central Senatorial District deserve good representation in the next election and I am prepared to offer myself as alternative to the occupant of the position during the period.”

He said that “I will definitely listen to the call to contest the election in 2023 and It’s a call to service and I will not let them down.

“I will be the best senator in this country and I will not disappoint my people.

“I am very overwhelmed by the turn out of APC supporters and members who are here to welcome me at Ilorin International Airport from Abuja after my three months out of Ilorin and I will do everything possible to work with you so as to provide qualitative leadership come 2023 in the Kwara Central Senatorial District.

“I travelled out of the state for three months, first of its kind for me in the last 15 to 17 years. It is my desire and commitment to give you good representation and leadership in order to bring dividends of democracy to the doorsteps of the people of the senatorial in the next elections.

“I have not left my state for any reason, I have always been home based. As you can see, I am deeply surprised at the volume of crowd that came out to witness my arrival, all calling me to contest the next election.”

Seriki, therefore, enjoined the members of the party to continue to support the APC so as to help the party win next elections in the state.

