Youth Group Passes Vote of Confidence on Diri’s Two Years in Office, Achievements

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

Youth groups from the eight local government areas of Bayelsa State have commended and pass a vote of confidence on the state Governor, Douye Diri, and his administration over his achievements after two years in office.

The youths said they are particularly happy over his silent achievements in areas of infrastructure and youths empowerment in different parts of the state.

The youth groups, under the aegis of the Bayelsa Eminent Youth Leaders Forum (BEYLEF), said they were taken by surprise to see some of his projects across the state after a tour of the roads, declaring that the projects were beneficial to the people of the state.

The Chief Convener of the groups, Ebilade Ekerefe, said the decision to undertake an independent, self-funded and assessment of developmental projects was based on the need to have first-hand information on the projects executed and those still ongoing under construction by the present administration in the state.

The groups, made up of members of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) among others, during a media interactive session at the secretariat of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Yenagoa, noted that despite the issue of paucity of funds facing many states in Nigeria, the state under the administration of Diri has become a huge construction site.

Ebilade said: “Governor Diri has intervened in many areas of the state-health, education, sports, agriculture among others. This has greatly impacted on the human capacity development of the state.

“For instance, the 60-metric tons daily Cassava Processing Factory at Ebedebiri in Sagbama LGA has commenced operations and would absorb a significant number of youths in the state. Also, the rice production facilities in the state would productively add value to the economy of the Bayelsa State and put the highly productive energy of the youths in the state into gainful ventures thereby reducing crimes.

“Education, health, sports and security have all witnessed massive intervention within the two years of the ‘Miracle Governor’s reign in office’. This has greatly improved the human capacity development index of the state within our clime and among other developing nations.”

The youth groups also described the last two years of Diri as one that has brought peace and harmony among stakeholders despite different political infractions.

