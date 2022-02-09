University Lecturer Recommends Conflict Resolution to End Insecurity

Kuni Tyessi

The importance of Peace and Conflict Resolution, a relatively new course in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions, is one way to end insecurity, says Dr. Jackson Nkem Amayo.

Amayo stated this in Abuja during the promotion of academics from associate professors to full professors and the graduation of doctoral students from the Metropolitan International University.

He added that another way forward is for the federal government to publish the sponsors’ identities of the heinous attacks, which will serve as a deterrent to some who already see it as lucrative.

“A few days ago, the federal government revealed that they know the identities of the sponsors of the terror attacks. The best they can do is to publish such names in the national dailies so that Nigerians can know them.,”

Amayo added. “If the world can know them these people, there will be a better approach to remedying the security issues in the country.”

