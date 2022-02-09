PREGSOSA Alumni Celebrate 50th Anniversary

Sunday Okobi

Old students of the Premier Grammar School, Abeokuta, Ogun State, have commemorated their 50th out-of-school anniversary with gift presentations to their alma mater and commitment to bring development to the school.

The old boys association stated that the occasion, which was held recently at the school premises, provided an opportunity for members of the class to reconnect after more than half a century and integrate with the national body of Premier Grammar School Abeokuta Old Students Association (PREGSOSA).

In his welcome address, the Anniversary Committee Chairman, Pastor B. A. Adesina, thanked God for making the occasion possible after such a long time of passing out of the school.

While acknowledging the roles of some departed colleagues, he emphasised the roles of old students’ associations in the development of aged institutions.

He noted that the set would renovate the SS3 block and refurbish benches and chairs to mark their anniversary.

Adesina stated that the infrastructures in the school were inaugurated by the former Permanent Secretary, Ogun State Governor’s Office, Alhaji Nurudeen Oyedele, who is also an alumnus of the school.

At the event, anchored by the National President of PREGSOSA, Elder Olusina Ajayi, he reiterated the need for constant support to develop the school.

He highlighted the efforts of other alumni sets, including the ongoing needs such as extra security personnel in the school and the plans to commercialise one of its water projects.

The Committee Patron, Soetan, a former president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), was specially recognised by his classmates for excellent performance and meritorious services to the nation and humanities.​

