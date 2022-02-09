Peseiro: I Did Not Conclude Talks with NFF on Finance, Some Clauses in Nigeria’s Contract

Femi Solaja

Jose Peseiro, the Portuguese coach the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) wanted as replacement for sacked Gernot Rohr has explained that breakdown in negotiations over financial maters and some clauses in the proposed contract was responsible for why the offer didn’t pull.

Speaking yesterday on social media, a day after the NFF retained Augustine Eguavoen as Interim Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles with Emmanuel Amuneke drafted to reinforce the technical bench, Peseiro said in his post in Portuguese that: “after several weeks of negotiations, during which there were several news, from the Nigerian Football Federation, that I would be the coach of their team, from the end of the CAN 2021, a fact that I never confirmed, and these did not materialize due to disagreement regarding contractual clauses and financial matters,”the former Saudi Arabia coach wrote on Instagram.

NFF’s General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi while confirming the end to talks with Peseiro said in a statement on Monday said: “ In view of the positive performance of the Super Eagles at the just-concluded Africa Cup of Nations which has given hope to Nigerians and boosted the team’s confidence in the present coaching crew to qualify the country for the World Cup in Qatar, we have decided to accept the recommendation of the Technical and Development Committee to retain the Eguavoen-led coaching crew and strengthen it with the addition of Emmanuel Amuneke.”

The NFF decided to stick with Eguavoen for now despite the team’s early elimination from the tournament.

“We acknowledge and appreciate the interest that Mr Jose Peseiro showed in Nigeria’s football during our very cordial discussions and have absolutely no doubt about his capacity.

“We believe that perhaps in the future, there could be an opportunity to work with him, Dr. Sanusi said in the statement on Monday.

