PDP Primary: Olujimi’s Loyalists to Decide on Defection Sunday

Victor Ogunje

As a faction of the People’s Democratic Party in Ekiti State loyal to Senator Representing Ekiti South Senatorial District, Mrs. Biodun Olujimi, has expressed disgust over the conduct of the party’s primary and warned that their members would take decision on Sunday on whether to dump the party or retain their membership.

Olujimi, who wanted to contest the shadow poll, but withdrawn midway over alleged irregularities, said the faction had constituted a committee under the chairmanship of the former Acting Governor, Mr. Tunji Odeyemi, to consult widely with her loyalists in all the 16 local government areas and turn in its report.

She said: “Well, we just came to hold a meeting with few of our people whereby we could brief them about happenings in the party. You know there was erroneous belief over the time on having being betrayed by the leadership of the group. So we needed to clear air on that and we have cleared the air so that they got know what was really on ground.

“So, we have briefed them and told them of the situation on ground and they told us of what they think and their feelings. And we decided to set up a committee headed by former acting governor, Tunji Odeyemi with a timeline of three days to report back to us on what the large house has agreed to do. And then we will have a larger meeting on Sunday where we would take a proper decision and what we will do.

“There are options on the table. One, we would all go and kneel down and beg Former Governor Ayodele Fayose that we have sinned, and we are returning back to his fold. Two, we should pull out of the party. And we say that can’t be done in a hurry because tempers are high and we need them to calm to be able to talk and hold a big meeting on Sunday when we would announce to the public where we are going.”

Olujimi expressed sadness that the party she sacrificed for its growth would pay her back with evils, adding that she was being treated badly by the PDP national leadership due to her gender.

“We are no longer children and we have been in this business for quite some time.”

She dismissed as ruse and monumental falsehood the claim by Fayose that he had reached out to her for reconciliation, saying neither him nor anyone called her for peace talk.

Olujimi explained that the claim was part of the grand ploys by Fayose to deceive the unsuspecting members of the public and portray himself in good light in the faces of the people.

The senator said her faction’s next line of political action would depend on the recommendations of the report to be submitted in the coming days which will be made public.

