Our Education Reforms Not Targeted at Anyone, Says Gov Oyetola

Yinka Kolawole

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun says the reforms made by his administration in the education sector are not targeted at anyone.

“As I have always reiterated, education is the backbone of our administration’s Development Agenda. We are therefore committed to the provision of quality, affordable, equitable and functional education,” Oyetola added.

According to him, the reforms are to set the right direction for education in line with the desires and aspirations of the people, including the restoration of the 6-3-3-4 system, in conformity with the National Policy on Education.

Oyetola reiterated that education remained the backbone of his administration’s development agenda.

Oyetola spoke at the inauguration of the newly-renovated block of six classrooms at Ilesa Grammar School.

The project was undertaken and funded by members of the 1966-1970 set of the school as part of their social responsibility and community service to mark the 50th anniversary of their graduation from the school.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the governor said the decision to review some extant policies in the education sector was in response to the demands of the Osun people and relevant stakeholders, including the old students’ association of Ilesa Grammar School.

Oyetola said the decision was arrived at having painstakingly assessed the popular demands of individuals and critical stakeholders who also kicked against the merger of schools and change of uniforms.

He added that citizens’ needs and demands drive his administration’s policies and programmes.

While applauding old students for giving back to their alma mater, Oyetola said the renovation of the classrooms would contribute to the quality of teaching and learning in the school.

Earlier in her remarks, the Chairman of the association, Alhaja Nusirat Bakare, commended Oyetola for allowing reason to prevail and for restoring the glory, grace, honour and foremost position of the school.

“Our presence in this hall today is a testimony and a manifestation of the new positive narrative that gladdens our heart,” stated Bakare. “As a result of the change in the policy of education in the state by the Oyetola administration and subsequent reversal of some of the actions of the previous administration, our school resurrected.”

