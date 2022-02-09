Osun 2022: We are Open to Genuine Reconciliation, Says Oyetola

Yinka Kolawole

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi; Olu of Ile-Ogbo, Oba Abeeb Adetoyese Agbaje; Olubode of Bode-Osi, Oba Nureni Abioye, and other prominent traditional rulers in Iwo, Ayedire and Ola-

Oluwa Local Government Areas in Osun State have backed the re-election bid of the state Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola.

The royal fathers said their decision was in recognition and reciprocation of the achievements recorded by the Oyetola-led administration in the last three years.

This is even as the governor extended the olive branch to the aggrieved members of his party, All Progressives Congress (APC), noting that the state party is open to genuine reconciliation and return of the splinter group.

Oyetola made the statement while addressing his party loyalists who assembled at different locations during the continuation of his strategic engagement tour to Iwo federal constituency after he paid homage to the palaces of the traditional rulers in the constituency.

The constituency was agog as residents, majorly loyalists and sympathisers of the party, trooped out en masse to receive the governor and his entourage to their domains.

The residents of Iwo in particular who were full of enthusiasms were seen lined up on the road sides with bunches of brooms from popular Odo-ori junction to Araro vis-a-vis Omosan’s area to Oja Oba and down to Oluwo’s palace to demonstrate their love to the governor

Speaking in his palace, the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Akanbi, said Iwoland was resolute to return the governor for a second term in office.

The monarch, who described the re-election bid of Oyetola as non-negotiable, said the governor needed not to campaign in Iwo as they have resolved to mobilise massively for him before, during and after the next governorship election.

According to him, “I want you to know that the coming governorship election is to pray for you. We are resolute to pray for you. It is God that made me to be here. I have the control over this town. It is God that made you to be governor. To us, the forthcoming governorship election is a step preceding our collective agitations.

“I don’t know other places, but in Osun State, Oyetola has been taking good care of us as traditional rulers and other citizens of the state.

“Any Iwo indigene that wants his or her prayer to be answered should stay where good fortunes are. Anyone who does not want prosperity can go otherwise by not joining the prayer.

“I have not seen a governor that prioritises the welfare of monarchs and civil servants like Governor Oyetola.

“The re-election of Oyetola is the way to go. This is the best choice we can make at this time if we truly love this town and by extension the Iwoland.”

Similarly, the Olu of Ile-Ogbo, Oba Agbaje, assured the governor of their unflinching support and cooperation, saying they are determined to ensure that he is re-elected.

Oba Agbaje, who spoke on behalf of the traditional rulers in Ayedire Local Government Area, said they were ready to put the governor’s ambition before God and deities.

He added: “I am very confident that your re-election bid is a done deal. You have made us proud and you deserved to be returned. It is not about politics, it is about good governance and purposeful leadership which your government has sustained.

“We have seen it, we have felt it, and we have benefited immensely from your commitment to reposition and transform the state, and we are ready to support you to actualise your second term bid because your first tenure has been people-oriented and masses-driven.”

Speaking on behalf of the 16 traditional rulers of the 16 towns in Ola-Oluwa LGA, Oluwo-Oke of Iwo-Oke, Oba Kadir Olatunde, assured the governor of royal support, saying they would do everything possible to reciprocate the good works his administration has extended to them.

Oba Olatunde, who described Ola-Oluwa as one of the core progressive councils in the state, noted that the next election would be a walk over for the governor.

While addressing the crowd the party faithful at the three venues, Oyetola said the window of genuine reconciliation remains open for genuine members of the party.

He called on the party loyalists to get ready for the February 19 governorship primary of the party by holding firmly and taking the grip of their polling units, wards and councils.

The governor said: “As our primary approaches, the time has come for us to be more united ever than before. Let us extend hands of fellowship to our members who have shown genuine resolve to return to the party.

“The window of reconciliation is still open to those who are members of the splinter group, to have a rethink and join the mainstream party structure. This is where the party is and this is where God resides. It is our belief that with God, success is ours. I am resolute to continue to make you proud.”

