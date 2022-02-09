Osinbajo: Nigerians must Choose Best People to Lead them Irrespective of Tribal, Religious Sentiments

There are opportunities for citizens to actualise their potentials, he says

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

As the nation prepares for the 2023 general election, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has stressed the need for Nigerians to jettison federal character, tribe and religion in their choice of who should lead them.

He also emphasised that there are a lot of opportunities for Nigerian citizens to actualise their enviable potentials.

Osinbajo spoke Tuesday evening in Abuja at a dinner in honour of the 2020 and 2021 Nigerian National Order of Merit (NNOM) recipients – Prof. Olayinka Olurotimi Olutoye, late Prof. Charles Ejike Chidume (2020), and Prof. Godwin Osakpemwoye Samuel Ekhaguere (2021).

The vice-president noted that the awards’ representation over the years was a telling reminder of the need to pick Nigeria’s ‘first eleven’ for national tasks, irrespective of federal quota, tribe or religion.

According to him, the glittering cast of Nigerians that have received the award over the past four decades, was reflected more, not only by the variety of achievement, but also by their diversity of origin.

His words: “The award selection process is entirely indifferent to the confessional persuasions, ethnic origins or partisan allegiances of the recipients. It is sensitive only to the rarity and quality of their accomplishments.”

The vice-president therefore emphasized the essence of rewarding hard work and talent, rather than sentiments and favouritism in public service and every area of national life in order to build a more advanced nation.

He said: “Today’s awardees and their predecessors represent the zenith of accomplishment; their exploits tell us what we are truly capable of as a people, and the heights to which we would soar if we would set ourselves free from the gravitational pull of parochialism and prejudice.

“If the pantheon of Order of Merit laureates reflects a representative meritocracy, is it not possible to apply the same standards in selecting those that we choose for leadership at all levels? Democracy grants us, not only the right to freely choose our leaders, but the opportunity to choose the best of us irrespective of any sectional or sectarian considerations.

“If we are to truly make their standards of accomplishment a mainstream phenomenon and our defining national trait, then we must apply the same principles that informed their selection in recruiting those that will represent this nation in every endeavour, whether it is in sports or the public service.”

According to him, Nigeria has tremendous human capital and talents across all its region, and we must ensure that we provide opportunities on a mass scale to enable all of our citizens actualize their highest potential.

Osinbajo added that the idea of merit and representation (by regions) are not mutually exclusive concepts, because “the Nigerian genius for achievement” can be found nationwide.

“Often in our national discourse, we tend to juxtapose the idea of merit with that of representation as though they are mutually exclusive concepts and it is suggested that there is an inherently natural disparity in the geographical distribution of talent.

“Yet what the distinguished array of laureates from all over our country that have been assembled over the years shows us is that the Nigerian genius for achievement can be found in every corner of our country,” he said.

The vice-president stated that opportunities must be provided on a mass scale to enable “all of our citizens actualize their highest potential”.

Emphasizing Nigeria’s human capital potential and the need to pay more attention to the education of the girl-child, the he stated that: “In so doing, we will renew our pantheon of world-beating achievers in every generation and continually rediscover the human capital for perpetual national growth.”

Also speaking, the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, congratulated the Awards Laureates for their overall economic, scientific and technological contributions to the nation’s development.

In his remarks, the Chairman, Governing Board of the Awards, Prof. Shekarau Yakubu Abu, said the award recipients have done exceptionally well in their various fields of endeavour.

“The awards are in recognition of Nigerians who have made national and global impact in their various fields. We are very proud of their outstanding contribution to knowledge, to the development of our nation and the world at large,” he stated.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

