OOU Sets up E-Transcript System

James Sowole

The Vice-Chancellor of the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, Prof Ganiyu Olatunde, has disclosed that the institution has revamped the Transcript Office with the setting up of the e-Transcript Request System.

With the new system, he said university’s graduates could request their transcripts from anywhere in the world without passing through any agent or coming to Ago-Iwoye.

Olatunde stated this during the combined 30th and 31st convocation ceremonies for graduands of the 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 sessions.

The outgoing VC used the occasion to highlight some of the landmark achievements recorded by the institution while in office and part of which centred on intervention on ICT.

Olatunde said the OOU was the first university in the country to conduct a computer-based test (CBT) examination for admission of applicants without them having to be physically present on campus.

The VC said that N20.5 million had been expended on scholarships for 446 indigent students in the last four sessions.

He disclosed that necessary approvals had been given to execute the 2021/2022 session’s scholarship scheme.

