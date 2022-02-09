NSIA Insurance Holds Project Act Together Initiative

Ebere Nwoji

NSIA Insurance has initiated a special project aimed at improving working relationship among its workforce and customer tagged Project Act Together.

Speaking on the project, the company’s Managing Director, Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu, stated that it was a great initiative that would improve working relationships and promote cohesion among NSIA group.

She said NSIA Insurance deliberately kicked off the year 2022 on a high note with the special project tagged Project Act Together, which according to her aligns with the African Free Trade Agreement initiative.

She said the goal of the project was to develop a consistent mindset across all NSIA Group businesses, ensuring that each subsidiary would be well-positioned for success.

She said in driving the project, individuals and subsidiaries within NSIA Group would combine their distinct talents to propel the business which is also aimed at fostering relationships between NSIA people (employees and management), improving working conditions and atmosphere.

According to the NSIA Insurance boss, Project Act Together initiative aligns with the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) goal of promoting inter-African trade.

She said with the project, Customers could now freely conduct business in any of the twelve (12) African countries where NSIA subsidiaries exist, regardless of their home base.

She said the project began with a message from the Group President, Jean Kacou Diagou, to which NSIA subsidiaries across Africa tuned in to listen to and learn about the 2021 accomplishments and 2022 goals.

Nwachukwu, in her address to the firm’s staff in Nigeria, extended her thanks to the brokers working with the company for their unwavering support.

NSIA Insurance also held a brunch session, in which employees of the company across the region gathered in small groups in compliance with COVID-19 rules.

A session of the programme tagged the Champions Day brought the projects month-long series of activities to a close.

