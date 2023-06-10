New Anchor Varsity VC Pledges Global Competitiveness​

Funmi Ogundare

The newly appointed Vice-Chancellor of Anchor University, Lagos, Prof. Samuel Bandele, has expressed his readiness to ensure that the institution is globally competitive through an idea and research-driven innovation.

Speaking at the handover ceremony at the Senate Chamber, he noted that he plans to focus on a three-point agenda; enrollment, enrichment and engagement for the university to move to the next level, while pleading with the management and other academic staff to support him in achieving his objectives.

He recalled his experience in some institutions in the US and UK, saying that Anchor towers high in infrastructure and environment.

The VC commended the vision of the founding fathers saying that it is not just about academics but spirited excellence that must be pursued with vigour.

Bandele, an erudite scholar in Mathematics Education, Computer Science Education and Tests, Measurement and Educational Evaluation, took over the mantle of leadership of Anchor University from Prof. Joseph Afolayan.

Afolayan, who reeled out his achievements in the last five years, congratulated Bandele while praying for God’s continuous wisdom, understanding, guidance, stable health and renewed vision as he assumes duty.

The Chairman, BoT, Pastor Obinna Nkemjika, advised him to ensure improvement in academic performance, saying that when there is a larger number of students, the competition will be higher.

He expressed optimism that his appointment would attract value to the university and raise the bar.

“Our NUC rating should require focus,” he said.