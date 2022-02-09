Minna High Court Sentences 11 Persons to Death by Hanging

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Justice Maimuna Talatu Abubakar of a Minna High Court in Niger State yesterday sentenced 11 persons standing trial for murder to death by hanging.

The convicts were among 26 accused persons arraigned before the court on a seven-count charge contrary to Sections 227 and 228 of the penalty code.

The court discharged the other accused persons for want of diligent production.

Justice Abubakar, while delivering the judgement before a crowded court room, said the prosecution had proved the case of murder beyond all reasonable doubts, and therefore sentenced them to death by hanging.

She said the convicts did not deserve the mercy of the court in view of the seriousness of the offence and the manner in which it was carried out.

The Judge said: “I don’t think in this circumstance that there is extenuating basis for which the court can make recommendations, consequently, on the first to seventh count charges of conspiracy and culpable homicide, and by causing the death of seven persons, I hereby sentence you to death by hanging until you die. May Allah have mercy on your souls.”

Justice Abubakar held that the prosecution proved beyond all reasonable doubts the charges against the accused persons

Those sentenced to death are Mohammed Mohammed, Baba Mohammed, Mohammed Isa, Abubakar Saba Adamu Babaminin, and Ibrahim Emigi.

Others are Haruna Mohammed, Isah Madu, Ndama Sheshi Isah Mohammed, and Mohammed Ndabida.

They were said to have perpetrated the crime during an attack on Gaba village following a dispute with Anfani village over farm land in 2019 resulting in the death of the seven villagers.

