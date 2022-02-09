Lagosians Express Support for Sanwo-Olu’s Continuity as Gov

An independent online survey has revealed that many Lagosians are in support of a second term agenda for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

As revealed through the online survey which, was conducted by FREDDAN Continental Consultancy, a team of development experts and international poll analyst, a larger percentage of the respondent showed their readiness to support a second term bid of Governor Sanwo-Olu in Lagos State.

According to the figures derived from the survey, which was divided into two parts, Online and SMS Survey, 64.68 per cent of the respondents were against a second term bid.

It was deduced that the respondents, which were below 40 per cent per cent still hold the governor responsible for the EndSARS debacle while the SMS Survey which targeted respondents over 40 years, 71.40 per cent expressed their readiness to support a second term agenda from the Governor.

According to the information gathered, they stated that the proactive and frontal management of the COVID-19 pandemic, his giants strides in the infrastructural sector as well as his easy going nature are part of the qualities which has continued to endear them to him.

The survey covered all the local government areas of the state with a total number of 77,605 respondents being recorded.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

