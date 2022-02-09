Kwara Revenue Agency Generates over N26.5bn in 2021

Hammed Shittu

The Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS) has said that it has generated a total revenue of over N26.5billion for the year 2021.

In a statement issued in Ilorin by the executive chairman, KW-IRS, Mrs. Shade Omoniyi, a copy of which was made available to THISDAY said the total revenue generated for the year 2021 represents 95.61% achievement of its annual budgetary target of N28,199,910,200.00.

She said that, “The feat is the highest target hit since the agency was founded in 2016. The year 2021 started on a good note, with an IGR collection of N9.6Billion, in the first quarter, the highest in the history of Kwara State Internal Revenue Service since its establishment without introduction of new taxes and or any extraordinary item.

“The revenue collection across board dipped in quarters 2, 3, and 4 of 2021, owing to challenges associated with general apathy in the adoption of some newly introduced revenue collection processes, non-remittance, as well as the seasonal collections.”

She added that, “Year 2021 had a remarkable revenue achievement of N26,961,014,485.76, an improvement of 37.34% over the total IGR of N19.638Billion generated in the year 2020.

“This achievement is attributable to the gradual recovery of the economy after the pandemic, continuous consolidation, and digitization of all revenue lines of the State, both of which are helping to reduce revenue loss, leakages, and diversion of revenues accruable to the State Government.”

The chairman noted that, “The Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS) is not relenting in its efforts of provision of seamless tax administration, continuous tax advocacy through various mass media platforms and stakeholders’ engagement to ensure tax compliance, prompt payment and remittance of tax arrears, eradication of under deductions and non-remittance of taxes due on income.

“For KW-IRS, the focus in the year 2022 are among others consolidation of the Digitization Process, which aims at achieving taxpayers’ convenience, as some of our major structural improvements include the Self-Service Portal where taxpayers could perform basic tasks in the comfort of their locations such as: Request for Kwara Residence Identification Number (KRIN), make all forms of revenue payment Remittance of PAYE, Upload PAYE Schedule, view payment history, generate Tax Assessment, file Tax Returns, request and Print Tax Clearance Certificate, request Citizenship Certificate, make payment for Hajj & Pilgrimage, get Notification of Assessment and carry out other tax related activities.”.

“Integration of all existing sub-systems to our platforms as well as Tertiary Institutions payment platforms. This is possible with the improved business relations and engagements between the Service and the relevant MDAs and various stakeholders in the State.”

The statement further assured that, “as the year 2022 progresses, KW-IRS will continue to establish more profitable partnerships and effective work relationships with all stakeholders for smooth revenue administration and strategic development of the State.

“The Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS) will strengthen all efforts towards revenue generation and hinge its performance on expertise, refined processes, and new technology, with vision to outclass its peers in the country. The Service remains committed to improving its processes, promoting collective work ethics, and seamless provision of tax administration for the growth of Kwara State IGR”

Omoniyi therefore charged “all business owners in the State to register their businesses with the KW-IRS, ensure tax returns are done within the time allowable by law, declare all sources of income for appropriate assessment, and pay all that is due on income as tax within stipulated time.”

