JUST IN: Bandits Kill DPO, Soldier in Katsina

Injure army captain

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State, DSP Abdulkadir Rano and one soldier have been killed in a gun battle between terrorists and security personnel at Magamar Jibia community.

THISDAY gathered that the terrorists who invaded the border community on Tuesday night, also shot an army captain on his lap and left many residents with varying degrees of injuries.

A vigilante commandant in the community who pleaded anonymity, told THISDAY on Wednesday that the marauding terrorists abducted the wife of a businessman in the community.

The attack was said to be carried out by the terrorists under the groups of Dangote, Dan Karami and Turji.

Details later…

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

