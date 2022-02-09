Ighalo May Play in Club World Cup Final if Al Hilal Beat Chelsea Tonight

Nigerian international, Odion Ighalo and his new Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal may play in Saturday’s final of the FIFA Club World Cup if they succeed against Chelsea tonight in the second semi final.

Ighalo switched from another Saudi Arabian side Al Shabab for city rivals Al Hilal who are Asian Champions League winners on an 18-month deal last month.

He was an instant hit, scoring in Al Hilal’s 6-1 defeat of hosts and fellow Asian side Al Jazira 6-1 to set up the clash with Chelsea.

Yesterday, Brazilian Palmeiras defeated Egyptian Al Ahly whose star players were in the Pharaohs that lost the AFCON 2021 title to Senegal in the first semi-final. Raphael Veiga fired home Dudu’s flick-on to give the Brazilian side the lead six minutes before half-time.

Winger Dudu settled the outcome in the UAE with a powerful 49th-minute finish from a tight angle. The Egyptian outfit Al Ahly had Ayman Ashraf sent off in the 81st minute for a dangerous challenge on Rony.

The Club World Cup features the winners of the continental cups in FIFA’s six confederations and the league champions from the United Arab Emirates.

The tournament was due to be played in Japan in December but was postponed and moved to the UAE.

