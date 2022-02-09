House Urges FG to Implement Nigerian Gas Policy

Juliet Akoje in Abuja

The House of representatives has urged the federal government to implement the Nigerian Gas Policy as well as make immediate intervention to force down the rising cost of cooking gas in Nigeria.

The House also mandated its Committee on Gas Resources to ensure compliance and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.

These resolution was sequel to the adoption of a motion on the urgent need to implement the Nigerian Gas Policy moved by Hon. Rotimi Agunsoye, at plenary on Wednesday that was presided by the deputy speaker, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase.

Agunsoye noted that Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) otherwise known as cooking gas is the cleanest and cheapest means for everyday cooking in households, adding that Nigeria has the largest natural gas reserve in Africa and holds the 9th position in the world.

He noted that a nationwide sensitisation and campaign for the adoption and expansion of the use of cooking gas has been planned by the federal government.

“The Nigerian Gas Policy is fashioned to boost the oil and gas sector and enhance the economy of the nation as well as boost the domestic market for LPG.

“Nigerian Gas Policy aims at moving Nigeria from being a crude oil export-based economy to an attractive oil and gas-based industrial economy.

“A proper harnessing of LPG could lead Nigeria to become a gas-based industrial nation while satisfying local demands,” he said.

Agunsoye recalled that the years 2020-2030 have been marked by the federal government as the “decade of gas” aimed to achieve the actualisation of gas for all in the country for use in homes, vehicles and industries.

“The recent surge in the price of cooking gas in the open market as cooking gas which cost only about N4,000 in July 2021 now costs about N8,000 with an all-time high of about N9,000 during 2021 yuletide season, standing at over 100 per cent increase within one year.

“The implementation of the gas policy will not only increase the domestic use of cooking in more households but would have a greater economic scale which would reduce the price for more affordability,” he said.

