House Calls for Regulation, Arrest of Unlawful Online Drugs’ Advertisers

Udora Orizu

The House of Representatives has called on the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to arrest and prosecute unlawful online advertisers of drugs and enlighten members of the public against the dangers of purchasing unregistered and non-prescribed drugs online.

The lawmakers also urged the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria to sanction and prosecute individuals engaging in the sales and promotion of medicines online without the requisite authorisation in line with the law establishing the Council.

It further urged the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to take necessary action towards protecting consumers of online drugs.

The green chamber called on Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) to liaise with online advertising companies like Google, Facebook, Twitter, etc, to effectively monitor, control, and enforce advertising standards against online drug advertisers and vendors.

The resolutions of the lawmakers were sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Chairman House Committee on Federal Judiciary, Hon. Onofiok Luke, at plenary yesterday.

Moving the motion, Luke expressed concerns that online vendors had capitalised on free access to the internet and social media platforms to advertise and sell unregistered and sometimes fake drugs to unsuspecting members of the public, thereby endangering their health and wellbeing.

He said the House was aware that given the false, exaggerated media and online advertisement of drugs, members of the public are usually enticed into buying drugs ranging from dietary supplements, cholesterol-lowering medicine, analgesics such as tramadol and aspirin to viagra and other sex-enhancement drugs, some of which are unregistered and purchased without doctor’s prescription or the advice of a pharmacist.

He said the House was also aware that the law prohibits the advertisement of drugs or related products without registration and without the advertisement having the pre-clearance and approval of a relevant government agency.

He expressed concern that some of the drugs are sold without an indication or warning of the side effects, and members of the public who purchased them have complained of developing symptoms of vomiting, stooling, body weakness, severe body pains, swelling, shortness of breath, fainting, erectile dysfunction among other things.

The lawmaker also expressed concern that most drugs and related products advertised online do not meet the requirements and standards set by the law and the non-compliance thereof exposes the public to grave health risk and danger.

Adopting the motion, the House mandated its Committees on Healthcare Services and Information Technology to ensure compliance.

