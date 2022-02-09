High Court Affirms Matawalle as Zamfara Gov, APC Hails Ruling

Adedayo Akinwale

The Federal High Court, Gusau Division in Zamfara State, has affirmed Bello Muhammad Matawalle as the Governor of Zamfara State.

The news, however, excited the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), which has since hailed the judgment.

National Secretary of Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, issued a statement, commending the judiciary.

The statement read: “On behalf of the National Chairman of the APC National Caretaker Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, the party hails the Judiciary for again defending the Constitution and the popular mandate of Alhaji Bello Muhammad Matawalle, as the Governor of Zamfara State.

“The Federal High Court (Gusau Judicial Division) in dismissing the suit challenging Bello Muhammad Matawalle Governorship of Zamfara State, upon his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), said the whole case was devoid of merit.”

Akpanudoedehe noted that based on the judgment, the Court held there was no provision in the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which stated that a governor would lose his seat whenever he defected to another party other than the political party upon which he was elected.

He added: “That Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle has the right to assembly and association with respect to joining or belonging to a political party. In exercise of his right of freedom of association guaranteed under section 40 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), he can defect to any party of his choice and still maintain his seat as the Governor of Zamfara State.”

The ruling party, therefore, congratulated Matawalle on his affirmation by the High Court, saying the development would undoubtedly buoy Matawalle’s administration to continue implementing socio-economic development plans for Zamfara as well as contribute towards efforts to tackle security challenges in the North West.

