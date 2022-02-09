Gunmen Kill Traffic Warden in Anambra

David-Chyddy Eleke

An official of the Anambra State Traffic Management Agency ( ATMA), a state traffic agency was yesterday shot dead by gunmen in Ekwulobia in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The gunmen were said to have invaded the town in two different vehicles and had shot intermittently, killing the official at the ever busy junction.

An eyewitness said the traffic warden was shot from behind, with the bullet shattering his brain.

A source said: “Few minutes ago, gun shots at Ekwulobia roundabout appear to have cost the life of a traffic warden. The gunmen were said to be travelling in two vehicles. Similar gunshots were heard at Oko.”

The state police command’s spokesperson, Ikenga Tochukwu confirmed the incident, saying the hoodlums shot in the area in attempt to disarm a Mobile Police officer on patrol. He, however. said the officer quickly returned the fire which made the gunmen flee the scene.

“The Anambra State Police Command today 08/02/2022 has embarked on a robust patrol around the state with the aim to apprehend suspected hoodlums sighted along Ekwulobia, Umunze road this morning.

“The Patrol has a comprehensive operational asset of the command which comprise Mobile Police Operatives, Counter terrorist unit, Special forces, conventional police officers and among others

“Preliminary Information reveals along Umunze road that the hoodlums in attempt to disarm a mobile Police officer on patrol started shooting sporadically.

“The Mobile Police Officer returned the fire immediately, engaged the hoodlums which made the gun men flee the scene.

“Meanwhile, calm has returned in the area and further details shall be communicated.”

