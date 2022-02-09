Govt Probes Importation of Adulterated Fuel

Sylva says culprits’ fate will be decided after investigation

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Federal Government Wednesday ordered investigation of the adulterated fuel imported into the country that had done collosal damage to engines of some consumers’ vehicles.

Briefing newsmen at the State House, Abuja after the weekly virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, said government had initiated moves to investigate the supply and circulation of adulterated petrol to the country adding that the purpose of the probe is to get to the bottom of the matter.

He, however, cautioned against drawing conclusions before the investigation was completed.

“I didn’t expect you to draw any conclusions yet. There’ll be a major investigation to unravel everything and then let’s really get to the bottom of it before we can come back and tell you what is going to happen to the culprits”.

The Minister assured that government will consider compensating those who may have been adversely affected by the bad fuel.

His words: “We know that some people’s vehicles must have also been damaged, that is also going to be taken into consideration in dealing with the situation.”

Details later…

