Gbajabiamila Seeks End to Youth Unemployment

The Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday called on all Nigerians to contribute their quota to defeat youth unemployment in the country.

Gbajabiamila made the call while declaring open a three-day workshop on entrepreneurial development, leadership and reorientation for NYSC corps members in the National Assembly, organised by Gbaja Professional Volunteer Network.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Sanusi Rikiji, the speaker said that it was vital to defeat unemployment among youths who represent over 60 per cent of the population.

He said: “We strongly recognise that all hands must be on deck to actualise the quantum of positive impact we all desire in our country. Over the last two and a half years, we have successfully carried out direct interventions on education, healthcare and welfare, impacting tens of thousands of pupils, children, women and families, across the country.

“In the next two days, we will be advancing entrepreneurial development through capacity building, encouragement, enlightenment of the youth population, through your good selves here. This remains a vital ingredient toward defeating the rising scourge of unemployment, poverty and lack of productivity in the country, especially among youths. In the same token, it is worthy of note, the veritable platform the NYSC scheme has provided for our youths to be pooled to contribute to national unity.”

The speaker said having identified the general huge gap in the knowledge base of youths in creating wealth, driving the economy and shaping the polity, the programmers were designed to be handled by seasoned experts.

He therefore, urged the corps members to pay full attention and listen with an open mind to unlearn, learn and relearn.

In his goodwill message, the Clerk of the National Assembly, Olatunde Amos Ojo, advised youths to shun all forms of violence and resist any temptation to engage in thuggery in the coming 2023 elections.

He called on youths to take advantage of the ‘Not-Too-Young-To-Run’ Act, and venture into politics for the future of the country.

On her part, the Deputy Director, Community Development Service (CDS) in NYSC, Mrs Dick-Irenabere Ufuoma, said that the workshop was a post-camp event aimed at consolidating the on-camp entrepreneurial programmes embarked upon by the scheme.

Speaking on behalf of the corps members, Mr. Olamide Ojo, said that the workshop would push the participants to a new level of progress and self-development.

