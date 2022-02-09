Galaxy Backbone Apologises to Customers over Service Outage

Emma Okonji

As telecoms subscribers continue to experience difficulties in carrying out NIN verification process, a situation that is also affecting network connectivity and data hosting services across the country, Galaxy Backbone, has apologised to its customers for the service outage.

Galaxy Backbone, the government agency hosting the data of most government agencies, including that of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), yesterday, issued a statement apologising for the service disruption and assured customers of addressing the challenges soon.

In the statement, which was signed by its Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Chidi Okpala, Galaxy Backbone assured customers that the management was working hard to resolve the challenge.

Although NIMC had since confirmed the challenge and has asked subscribers to use the alternative process called Tokenisation to verify their NIN, THISDAY gathered that the challenge is coming from a link connecting NIMC and Galaxy Backbone, the government agency hosing the data of most government agencies and also providing them with data services.

The challenge, which is not only affecting the NIN verification process, is also affecting network connectivity and data hosting services across the country.

Part of the statement issued yesterday by Galaxy Backbone reads: “The Management of Galaxy Backbone Limited (GBB) regrets the temporary outage of some of its services and the inconvenience being experienced by some of its customers across the country.”

Across the organisation, the highest priority classification has been assigned and all hands are on deck to ensure resolution is achieved within the shortest possible time.

At the time of this press statement, GBB has put together a highly skilled technical team of experienced engineers and applications experts to not just solve this current issue but put in place all the necessary structures to ensure that such an incident never occurs again in the future. While a good number of the services have been restored, efforts are being made to restore all the other services of its customers.”

In the meantime, and since this incident occurred, GBB has continued to notify and reach out to all its valued customers and will continue to do so to provide the necessary updates required until all the services affected are completely restored, the statement further said.

