Former Plateau APC Chairman, 12,000 Others Defect to PDP

Seriki Adinoyi

Former Plateau state chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Hon. Latep Dabang, with his over 12,000 supporters, have defected to the opposition party, the People Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Among the defectors are a former member of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Nanpon Tom and former State Assistant Secretary of the APC, Hon. Binkur and their supporters.

They were received into the PDP during the Langtang mega rally of the party tagged, ‘The Great Movement, 2022.’

Speaking to newsmen shortly after receiving PDP flag at the Langtang township stadium, Dabang said PDP will take over the state in 2023, calling on all “right thinking APC members” in the state to return home to the PDP.

Latep said: “By the grace of God, PDP will win the Pankshin South State constituency and Jos North/ Bassa Federal constituency by-election slated for 26th February, 2022.

“I have full assurance that PDP will win the two by-elections, and Plateau people will begin to say bye-bye to APC.”

He said he was prepared to give all necessary support to PDP to flush out APC in 2023 general elections.

Receiving the defectors, the state chairman of PDP, Hon. Chris Hassan said that the party has received over 12,000 APC members to PDP.

Hassan said that with the defection of these heavy weights from APC to the PDP, the party is now warming up for total victory in 2023.

He added that in the next few weeks there will be another PDP rally in Jos, where the national leadership of the party will receive the defectors and more persons that will be defecting.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

