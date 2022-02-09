Former Ondo Deputy Governor, Olanusi, Loses Wife

Fidelis David in Akure

The wife of a former Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Chief Ali Olanusi, Alhaja Bejide, is dead.

A family source told THISDAY that Mrs. Olanusi died yesterday in Akure at the age of 77 having complained of stress last Monday, and was taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, have visited the Alagbaka home of the former deputy governor of the state, Ali Olanusi, over the death of his wife, Bejide.

Akeredolu, who was also accompanied by top government functionaries, described her death as painful.

Also, the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commiserated with the bereaved family.

The state Chairman of the party, Ade Adetimehin, described the sad development as ill-timed, shocking and unfortunate, saying the deceased was a strong pillar behind her husband’s political success story.

In a statement made available to journalists by the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Alex Kalejaye, the party chairman urged Olanusi, the bereaved families, and the Supare community in Akoko South West to take solace that the departed lived a worthy and fulfilled life.

“I want to call on the bereaved families, particularly the children, to ensure that mama’s name is immortalised,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

