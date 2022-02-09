DRUG ABUSE: RUBBING MINDS WITH A CHILD

Chuks Akamadu urges children to stay away from drugs

Before proceeding with this conversation, I would like to respectfully request those parents and guardians who are still living in denial as it relates to how vulnerable children and wards have become to the scourge of drug abuse to cease forthwith, in their individual interest. The menace is here with us, raging like wildfire; and if care is not taken, we might all be gutted by it.

Whilst it makes loads of sense to continue to pray that our children and wards are not found anywhere near the perimeter of drug abuse, I think that it would be smart-parenting on our part to presume that they are actually facing drug use and abuse threat at present. This, in my view, would be a proactive way of shielding them from an epidemic on the prowl.

Here’s a society that is battling with the anxiety occasioned by the sad reality that its drug abuse prevalence rate is 14.4% – almost thrice the world’s average of 5%. As if that is not enough, the nation has also come under the attack of demons in human skin whose preferred business is the supply of drugged cookies and pastries to primary school pupils and secondary school students!

It therefore was not altogether shocking when an 11-year- old lad named “Chibuihie” recently disrupted an adult discussion between me and some community leaders on drug abuse, and the following conversation ensued:

Chibuihie: Uncle, do children have anything to do with this your drug abuse talk?

Me: Yes, son.

Chibuihie: How?

Me: It is because children being a source of pride to the family and assets to the society, should not be found having anything to do with drugs – and the abuse of it.

Chibuihie: Meaning what really?

Me: You are very precious and deserve to know basic facts about drug abuse, so as to ensure that you do not wilfully or unknowingly become a victim.

Chibuihie: What is drug abuse?

Me: It is the unauthorized use of drugs or prescription or over-the-counter drugs as the case may be for purposes other than those for which they are meant to be used, or in excessive quantities.

Chibuihie: What are the consequences?

Me: Drug abuse could lead to complicated mental, social, physical, emotional, and job-related problems.

Chibuihie: How?

Me: The basic impacts are that it necessarily reduces one’s productive capacity, endangers one’s health and ultimately distorts family harmony. Oftentimes, it predisposes one to unintended sundry crimes and acts of criminality including domestic violence, stealing and terrorism.

Chibuihie: Are there other adverse effects?

Me: Oh, yes! One’s physical health can deteriorate. The truth is that different drugs have varied and serious direct physical and psychological consequences such as anxiety, depression, psychosis, abnormal body sensation, seizures, suicidal behaviors and even sudden death – in extreme cases.

Chibuihie: Are there peculiar effects of drug abuse among young people?

Me: Yes and Yes! It’s been scientifically proven that young people who abuse substances are at higher risk than those who do not for mental health problems, including depression, conduct problems, personality disorders, suicidal thoughts, attempted suicide and suicide

Chibuihie: What are the causes of drug abuses, especially among youths?

Me: The causes include: boredom, peer pressure, parental negligence, physical and sexual abuse, early exposure to drugs, curiosity, stress, and lack of parental guidance can greatly affect a person’s likelihood of drug use, dependency and addiction.

Chibuihie: Is any of these factors reasonable?

Me: No! No!! No!!!

Chibuihie: Why?

Me: It’s simply because, every young person has an inherent willpower to rise above those and become a global reference point in professional and/or career accomplishments. Moreover, drug abuse ultimately wrecks whoever that gets hooked on it.

Chibuihie: What are the specific health effects of drug abuse?

Me: It causes long term and short-term changes in the brain, which result in mental health concerns such as depression, paranoia, aggression, anxiety and hallucination. It can also cause or worsen cancer, heart disease, liver function, lung disease, mental disorders and infectious diseases like HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and hepatitis.

Chibuihie: What are the hidden benefits of drug abuse?

Me: Non- at all.

Chibuihie: So, in this particular context, which substances should I stay away from?

Me: Any substance that makes you feel “high”. The “highness” is actually a certain route to your destruction. Please run away from any substance that contains narcotic (sedative), psychotic (recreational drugs, alcohol and smoking) or psychotropic (antidepressants, antianxiety medications, stimulants and mood stabilizers). The substances one should stay away with include Marijuana, Skonk, Loud, Arizona, Colorado, Flakka, alcohol, heroin, ketamine, DMT, Cocaine, Crack, Steroids, Salvia, Codeine, Mescaline, Hashish, etc. But really, the name they are called by do not matter that much because their street names oftentimes differ and the list is inexhaustible.

Chibuihie: What is the advantage I have over those who do drugs?

Me: You are the one living SMART (not the ones claiming to be “high on substance”): unlike them, your health is intact, your family is at peace, your future is secured, your God is pleased with you and your success in life guaranteed.

Akamadu, M.IoD is

President, Centre for Ethical Rebirth Among Nigerian Youths

