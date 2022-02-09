Delta to Recruit 1,500 Teachers, Construct 14km Asaba Airport Perimeter Road

Omon-Julius Onabu

Delta State Government has approved the recruitment of 1,500 teachers to shore up the academic staff strength for secondary schools in the state.

This was one of the resolutions reached at Tuesday’s State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa at the Government House Asaba, the state commissioner for information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, said at a post-EXCO media briefing.

Aniagwu said that the figure was to make up for the shortfall in the number of teachers in some public post-primary schools ocasioned by retirements, deaths and a number of new schools established across the state.

While assuring that the recruitment process will be devoid of political colouration, he said that the selection process will involve computer-based test that is relevant to each applicant’s area of training or qualification.

The commissioner also reeled out a list of roads approved for construction by EXCO in the state capital, Asaba, and some local government areas across the three senatorial districts of the state, which he said was in line with the urban renewal initiative of the Okowa administration.

However, he noted that the approval of the about 14.04 kilometers perimeter road at the Asaba International Airport was for improved security surveillance and in line with safety requirements of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for all airports in the country.

The information commissioner also noted that construction of the airport perimeter road by the state government was beside the concession agreement on the Asaba facility between the Delta State Government and the consortium of concessioneers reached in 2021.

While noting that the perimeter road would help in warding off incidents like the recent vandalizing of some lighting facilities at the airport by hoodlums, Aniagwu said that it was what the state government said it would do during the concession talks.

“It was part of the agreement, it is not as if we’re doing it for the concessioner; but it was part of the agreement we needed to fulfill. It is a requirement for the purpose of carrying out security surveillance at the airport. Moreover, it is requirement by the NCAA”, he pointed out.

In a bid to strengthen the bonds of unity among the hitherto feuding communities in the Aladja and Ogbe-Ijoh in Udu and Warri South-West local government areas, respectively, a road is to be constricted to link the communities, Aniagwu explained.

According to him, other roads approved for construction are located in Bomadi, Burutu, Ethiope West, Aniocha North, Oshimili South, Ika North-East, Ika South and Ndokwa West local government areas of the state.

