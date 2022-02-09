CONFLICT OVER POLICE RECRUITMENT

The authorities should put an end to the needless bickering between the PSC and the IGP in the interest of national security

The Police Service Commission (PSC) workers union recently declared a three-day warning strike over the reported takeover of the recruitment of 10,000 constables by Force Headquarters. It is a continuation of the power tussle that has for the past four years pitched the commission against the office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP). In 2019, the National Industrial Court (NIJ) had denounced the recruitment list of constables released by the police, describing it as an act of Illegality. But the then IGP ignored the court order. His successor has continued to toe the same line as friction continues at a period when we need a synergy of positive mix of ideas between the IGP office and the PSC to tackle insecurity in the country.

Ordinarily, the PSC is in the same line of order and authority with the Federal Civil Service Commission, Federal Judicial Council, and the National Assembly Service Commission. Basically, they have similar constitutional powers and duties in the areas of welfare, recruitment, discipline, and promotion of all categories of staff. Going by the PSC establishment amendment act of 2001, some of the basic duties include, but not limited to, being responsible for the appointment and promotion of persons and functions to offices (other than the office of the IGP) and exercise disciplinary control over persons (other than the IGP).

The commission is also expected to formulate policies and guidelines for the appointment, promotion, discipline, and dismissal of police officers; identify factors inhibiting or undermining discipline in the Force; and implement policies aimed at the efficiency and discipline. It is also empowered to perform such other functions which in the opinion of the commission may be required to ensure the optimal efficiency of the Police Force. The commission, according to the law, “shall not be subject to the direction, control or supervision of any other authority or person in performance of its functions other than as is prescribed in this Act.”

What the foregoing suggests is that the powers to recruit, discipline and promote all cadres of officers of the police, except the IGP, reside with the PSC. It is on the strength of these constitutional powers being allegedly infringed upon by the IGP that the PSC has been fighting in the public space. That the presidency has not deemed it fit to intervene by calling the parties to order has only compounded the problem.

Police typically are responsible for maintaining public order and safety, enforcing the law, and preventing, detecting, and investigating criminal activities. These functions make it difficult for the institution to whimsically disobey the law as the IGP has done. But we also cannot understand the present situation where the powers to recruit and discipline reside outside the Force. While not belittling the role of the PSC, addressing the safety and security challenges currently confronting Nigeria is the function of the men and officers of the police. That should make the IGP more than a ceremonial head.

As chairman of the Police Council, President Muhammadu Buhari should intervene on this sordid crisis that has gone on for years. First, he must call the IGP to order on the need to avoid self-help. And then the president should send to the National Assembly an amendment to the PSC Act that currently gives the commission omnibus powers. This rivalry is not helped by the consistent appointment of retired IGPs to chair the PSC. The president should also investigate that convention that has become rather unhelpful. Overall, we must put an end to the needless bickering between the PSC and the IGP in the interest of our national security.

