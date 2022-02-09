Campaign for Democracy Decries Acute Water Shortage in Niger Communities

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Campaign for Democracy and Human Right (CDHR) has lamented what it called the “worsening situation” in water supply to homes in Niger State and warned that the situation would result in serious epidemic across the state if it is left uncheckd.

Communities around the state have been battling with lack of potable water for weeks while the State Water Board has remained silent on the cause of the shortage even as many wells have gone dry as a result of the weather condition across the state.

The CDHR in Niger State, after its state executive council meeting in Minna at the weekend, decried the present situation and asked the water board to rise to its responsibility.

In a communique that was released after the meeting, which was jointly signed by Mr. Mohammed Abdullahi Jabi and Mr. Afolabi Kehinde, Chairman and Secretary of the CDHR respectively, said the water board should intensify action to restore supply and distribution of drinkable water to all the communities in the interest of human safety, health and sanitation.

It said: “The perpetual water shortage in recent times has led to increase in health challenges, outbreak of diseases.

“The increase in water bill is unacceptable at a time people cannot afford food to eat.”

The communique also raised the alarm that the Internally Displaced Peoples’ (IDPs) camps around the state “are overstretched and humanitarian crisis imminent” and called on the relevant state and federal government agencies to come to the rescue of the IDPs.

“We need deployment of health personnel, drugs and other medications, welfare and sanitation personnel and food supply to displaced victims.”

The CDHR, however, commended the Niger State Government for what it called “its pro activeness in the battle against bandits and terrorist” and for “crying out loud for local and international assistance towards curbing these violent crimes.

“The Campaign for Democracy is deeply concerned and worried about the recent increase in crime wave particularly banditry, violent attacks, kidnapping, rape and other gender based crimes by enemies of the state” and, therefore, asked government to take immediate action to stop the trend.

