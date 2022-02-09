ALAT Commences Tech Competition, Hackaholics 3.0

ALAT by Wema Bank has announced the 2022 edition of its hackathon programme tagged #Hackaholics 3.0 – Building The Future.

The acceleration, which is aimed at helping tech enthusiasts and innovators scale and gain entrance into the market, is targeted at young Nigerians who will put their coding, product curation, and pitching skills to work, by solving interesting problems.

Hackaholics 3.0 is aimed at solving some specific challenges across multiple sectors, with a broad focus on the limitless possibilities in the future of technology, like NFTs, Web 3.0, Metaverse, Blockchain, AR, VR, AI, IoT.

Most importantly, giving young Nigerians the enabling environment in solving societal issues across financial inclusion, health, entertainment, lending, SME, while they stand the chance to win a total prize of N5 million.

According to ALAT, the programme is also aimed at discovering and nurturing at least 50 tech-hirable talents across Solutions Engineering, Data Science, Product Management, Product Design across identified university communities.

The Head of Innovation, Wema Bank, Solomon Ayodele said, “the tech space is filled with emerging technological advances that hold so many possibilities and we want to key into that by raising the next generation of tech giants who will use their creativity and talent to change the course of society.”

The registration process began on February 5, and will run until February 14, 2022. Successful applicants will be invited to pitch their ideas to selected judges in three major universities serving as pitch centres, FUTA, UNIBEN and UNILAG, to determine if their idea is viable and scalable for launch into the market.

Interested applicants can apply through the Wema bank website.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

