Aisha Buhari Appoints Kashim Shettima Chairman of Schools for Orphans

Michael Olugbode

Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has appointed ex-Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Future Assured College, Maiduguri.

The college was built by the Aisha Buhari Foundation in Maiduguri to cater for the educational needs of victims of the Boko Haram insurgency in the state.

Inaugurating the Shettima-led 11-member governing board of the college at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the first lady charged members to shoulder the responsibility with utmost dedication and selflessness.

She said: “I carefully chose you as members of the board to oversee the management of the college. The task is huge, but I believe it is surmountable.”

She thanked the government and the people of Borno for their support and cooperation.

Mrs Buhari also thanked the TY Danjuma Foundation and other development partners for the support toward the project’s success.

In his acceptance speech, Shettima, the senator representing Borne Central at the National Assembly, thanked the president’s wife for finding him worthy of the appointment.

He promised to deliver on the mandate by ensuring that the school’s standard is maintained to benefit orphans.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

