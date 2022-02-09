Abia APC Inaugurates State Exco, to Evict PDP from Govt House

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday inaugurated members of its state executives committee and local government chairmen with a mandate to plan an effective strategy to evict the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) from the Government House in 2023.

The state chairman of APC, Dr. Kingsley Ononogbu, who inaugurated the 27 member SEC, charged the party leaders to hit the ground running because of the enormous task ahead and the limited time frame for its accomplishment.

He said: “This is the time for work. We have to tell the people that we have genuine alternative and that all those good things we see in other states are possible in Abia State.”

Ononogbu, who was inaugurated in Abuja along with other state chairmen of the APC last Thursday, decried the static movement of wheels of development in the state, saying the problem has to do with choice of leaders.

He noted that Abia State has always been unlucky with unprepared governors, who were not cut out, ab initio, for the huge responsibility of presiding over the affairs of a state under a democratic setting.

Citing the development strides in Lagos,

Rivers, Ebonyi and other states with visionary leaders, the state APC chairman said there was no reason Abia State should not be counted among the states where development has taken root.

The party chairman assured the members that APC has a high quality team that would “turn things around in the state,” adding that with a development economist in the person of Dr. Ikechi Emenike and himself with solid background in finance, Abia State would be in good hands under APC.

“We can only demonstrate what we are talking about if we are voted into power,” he said, adding that all party members should take it upon themselves to preach the gospel of APC in every nook and cranny of the state.”

