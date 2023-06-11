24 Pupils Receive Nigerian Tulip International Colleges Scholarship​

Sunday Aborisade

Twenty-four mathematics enthusiasts in primary five, six and junior secondary schools across Nigeria would enjoy full secondary school scholarships at any Nigerian Tulip International Colleges in the country.

The Managing Director of NTIC, Fevzullah Bilgin, stated this at the 19th Annual National Mathematics Competition, organised in conjunction with the National Mathematics Centre with support from Access Bank.

The first round was held recently across the 36 states of Nigeria, including the Federal Capital Territory.

Bilgin explained that the ANMC aims to give 24 exceptional pupils a 100 per cent scholarship covering their entire secondary school year at any NTIC school branch.

He said, “For 19 years, NTIC has been promoting effective teaching and learning of mathematics at the primary levels and developing greater capacity through its Annual National Maths Competition.”

He said over the years, ANMC had only been for primary five and six pupils going into JSS1, but this year’s edition comes with the maiden edition of JSS3 ANMC.

He said this year’s edition has about 15,000 participating students “as we have decided to limit the number of participants due to Covid-19 protocol.”

The MD also revealed that the competition, which started in 2003, is now a nationwide prestigious competition, responsible for churching great talents in mathematics.

“After the second round, the top three positions will be awarded a full-tuition scholarship at NTIC plus cash prizes that range from N100,000 to N200,000. The mathematics teachers of such students will also receive cash prizes of up to N100,000,” he explained.