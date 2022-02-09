2023: Ayu Leads PDP Top Notch to Visit IBB in Minna, Discuss Raging Issues

•Party leaders agree to suspend zoning debate for now

By Laleye Dipo

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, yesterday, led some prominent members of the main opposition party to meet with former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, in Minna, the Niger State capital, where they reviewed the state of the party, ahead of next elections, including how to get round the controversial zoning of PDP’s presidential ticket.

Ayu, who flew into Minna, was in accompany with the state chairman of PDP, Mr Tanko Beji and other top executive members of the party in the state.

Also, former Niger State governor, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu; former Minister of Internal Affairs, Alhaji Abubakar Tanko; former Minister of Information, Professor Jerry Gana and Senator Zaynab Kure, were on the delegation.

Another significance of the visit was that, for the first time, it brought together the PDP warring factions in the state.

Ayu and Babangida later met behind closed doors.

A source close to one of the two leaders, informed THISDAY that the meeting centered principally on the zoning of the presidency ahead of the 2023 polls.

According to the source, the meeting reportedly agreed that the issue of zoning should be suspended for now and allow all those interested to campaign and mobilise Nigerians after which a decision would be taken.

It was also learnt that the meeting agreed to watch very closely, steps being taken by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), before a decision would be taken.

However, immediately after the meeting, Ayu drove straight to the Minna International Airport, from where he returned to Abuja.

