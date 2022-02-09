2023: Anyim ‘ll Make Nigeria Giant of the World, Says Group

Chuks Okocha

As politicians strategise ahead of 2023 general election, a political pressure group known as United for Better Nigeria Initiative (UNBI) has said that Senator Anyim Pius Anyim has the competence and capacity to restore the country and transform Nigeria into the giant of world.

The group comprising 84 civil society groups which cuts across the country made the disclosure yesterday in Abuja during the public adoption of former President of the Senate, Pius Anyim as the Presidential candidate of the group.

In her opening remarks, the Coordinator General of the group, Hon. Nkoli Nkparu, described Senator Anyim as an intelligent and courageous leader who has gathered all the requisite experience both as former Senate President and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) to map out the right policies and strategies needed to govern a complex country like Nigeria.

According to her, the group which has been in existence for over five years and working for emergence of South-east president in collaboration with Southern and Northern coalition groups for South-east President with other 84 civil society groups took a deep examination of all the presidential aspirants from the South-east and decided to adopt Sen. Anyim because of his outstanding qualities and towering experience.

“We have many candidates from South eastern Nigeria. As a matter of fact, we have good candidates across the nation but what we are asking the country to do is to support in electing a president from the South-east for inclusiveness and fairness.

“Southeasterners have served the country in different zones, different capacities, and they have delivered effectively.

“We looked through all the leader that have declared as of today, who wants to run for the presidency. They are all qualified, but we got the most qualified. So the group decided to support Senator Anyim Pius Anyim.”

According to her, “We all need a president to work for everybody, not a selected group of the country. As a former Senate President and Secretary to the Federal Government, he has seen what worked and what failed. So when he becomes the president, he will be actually prepared and ready to work from day one.

Also in his remarks, the Deputy Coordinator of the group, Alozie Agomuo described Sen. Anyim as the man with the solutions to the myriads of the problems that have devilled the country.

He said: “Anyim is the man that is prepared, the man that is that is most qualified for that job and 2023 he will get it. We are ready, it is time to take Nigeria for where we are to take it to, it is time we must redeem our nation. With Anyim, Nigeria will be better. Nigeria will be great.”

