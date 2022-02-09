2022 WORLD CUP MKO Stadium in Abuja Confirmed to CAF for Final Playoff with Ghana

Olawale Ajimotokan

Eight years after Super Eagles last played a competitive game at the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, the facility has been confirmed to host the 2022 World Cup second leg playoff against Ghana’s Black Stars on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) yesterday confirmed the date of the reverse leg to the Confederation of African Football (CAF), with the Ghana Football Association now to confirm whether the first leg inside the Cape Coast Stadium will be on Wednesday, 23rd March or Thursday, 24th March.

The final leg encounter will be the 59th clash at senior level between both West African giants in a chequered 71 –year rivalry, and will also be the first game involving the Super Eagles at the country’s premium sporting arena since the Eagles defeated Sudan’s Falcons of Jediane 3-1 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match on 15th October 2014.

Nigeria reached the play-off round after topping a qualifying pool that included Cape Verde, Liberia and the Central African Republic while Ghana emerged from the section that had South Africa, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

