2022 UTME: JAMB Shifts Registration Commencement Date to Feb 19

Kuni Tyessi

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says the 2022/23 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination(UTME) and Direct Entry(DE) registration exercise earlier scheduled to start on Saturday, February 12, has been postponed to Saturday, February 19.

The one-week postponement is to allow for more fine-tuning of the upgraded and more user-friendly procedures for candidates’ registration, Fabian Benjamin, Head, Public Affairs and Protocol at JAMB stated in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The process, which will be concluded within the one-week extension period, is also aimed at accommodating feedbacks from candidates and other stakeholders alike, he explained.

The statement indicated that the registration exercise will end on Saturday, March 26.

“The Board wishes the general public to note that the Board is ever-ready to provide world-class services to Nigerians.”

“Further to the above, the new and improved procedures for the 2022/23 UTME Registration would be made available on the Board’s website, its weekly bulletin as well as other media outlets on Monday, 14th February, 2022.”

“The candidates, are by this notice, urged to follow keenly the procedures for registration as would be announced by the Board.”

