Youth Group Kicks against Appointment of Gov for Akwa Ibom

Okon Bassey

A coalition of youths’ group in Akwa Ibom State has advised the state Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, to withdraw the choice of his preferred successor in the 2023 gubernatorial race for the interest of the state.

The youth group insisted that the state governor cannot ignore all the democratic procedures to announce his successor in the state for the 2023 election, describing it as an appointment of a governor instead of election.

At a joint press conference held in Uyo yesterday, the youth group condemned the act, saying the governor as an individual cannot carry out the responsibility of the party sole-handedly.

The press conference was addressed by the Speaker of the South-South Youth Assembly (SSYA), Victor Thompson, on behalf of others.

According to them, Emmanuel’s action of handpicking a successor before the party primary is an imposition and an appointment of a governor for the people.

The body wondered why the governor would hide under the guise of ‘hearing from God’ to impose a governor on over six million indigenes of the state.

According to the group, “It is no longer news that Akwa Ibom State Governor, Emmanuel, has during his birthday exploited the element of his godliness of our people and their affinity to God come up with a deceptive vision that God has revealed a successor to him and has singlehandedly anointed and purportedly appointed his successor in the person of Pastor Umo

Eno.

“It is very surprising that the governor is the only person in the state of over six million that can hear from God. The governor on the other hand has done a great disservice to the good and sensibility of over six million Akwa Ibom people by singlehandedly trying to impose a liability on Akwa Ibom political space for yet-to-be disclosed reasons.

“It is pertinent to mention that Eno, who has never been associated with nor interested in the political process in the state, will suddenly become interested in the race, and appointed without consideration for others who have paid their dues, loyalty, resources, time among others to nurse the administration until now.

“Akwa Ibom State is bigger than the inordinate ambition of some characters. Having gone through a lot in the hands of the present political actor, Akwa Ibom State needs a fresh, vibrant, purposeful and forthright leadership.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

