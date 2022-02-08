Wellahealth, MDaaS Global Partner to Provide Affordable Pharmaceuticals, Diagnostic Services in Nigeria

Healthtech startup, Wellahealth Technologies Limited, in partnership with diagnostics startup, MDaaS Global, will provide affordable diagnostic services and treatments to healthcare consumers and insurers across Nigeria.

Both backed by Techstars, this partnership enables the public and health insurers to access an integrated, quality-assured service that provides lab testing and medications rapidly and efficiently across over 2,000 locations in every state in the country.

While Wellahealth offers affordable cover for common health care conditions, such as malaria, typhoid, and viral illnesses, via a network of pharmacies, MDaaS Global builds and operates modern, technology-enabled diagnostic centres in clinically-underserved communities.

Speaking on the partnership, the CEO of Wellahealth Technologies, Dr Ikpeme Neto, said, “This partnership between our companies heralds a new era in technology-enabled, high-quality patient care in Nigeria.

“Leveraging both companies’ commitment to affordability and innovation, insurers, the general public, and other businesses can now access lab tests and medications from thousands of locations on both our networks.”

He further highlited that their combined experience of managing hundreds of thousands of patients across every state allows us to meet the basic lab testing and medication needs of millions of Nigerians.

In his remark, the CEO of MDasS Global, Mr. Oluwasoga Oni, explained that given their shared mission, “we at MDaaS Global are excited to partner Wellahealth to bring modern, high-quality diagnostics to their beneficiaries across Nigeria through our fast-growing network of diagnostic centres”.

This partnership, according to the CEO, will see thousands of Nigerians gain access to quality diagnostic and treatment experiences, with the ultimate goal of improving health outcomes and quality of life for Nigerians across the country.

Considering the limited access to good healthcare facilities for many Nigerians, both firms believe that the collaboration will deepen the drive of affordable health plans for middle and low-income earners.

“This will also provide health insurers with access to affordable diagnostics for their enrollees across Nigeria,” Oluwasoga noted.

