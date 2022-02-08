Twitter: Gary Lineker, Omojuwa Disagree on Zouma

Former England football star and TV football pundit, Gary Lineker, has blocked popular Nigerian digital media strategist and author, JJ Omojuwa, and other fans, who slammed him for his stance on the Kurt Zouma cat controversy.

Lineker blocked Omojuwa and other users who pointed out the ‘hypocrisy’ of his statement, noting that this was not his response when other public figures were involved in some controversial circumstances.

West Ham defender, Zouma, had sparked outrage on Tuesday after a video of him kicking his cat went viral on social media. The Frenchman was forced to apologise with West Ham condemning his actions.

After the Met Police confirmed that they won’t be filing charges against Zouma, his club subsequently fined him £250,000 and went ahead to field him for Tuesday night’s league clash against Watford.

This drew outcry from some fans and pundits which led to a larger debate on social media that black players are unfairly targeted in issues of this nature.

Lineker tweeted that he was “shocked and appalled that @WestHam played Zouma last night. A tone-deaf decision,” but Omojuwa swiftly reminded Lineker that he traveled thousands of miles to interview a footballer (Maradona) who did drugs, shot 4 reporters, and more, yet was given grace and allowed to repent.

Lineker’s retort that the instances were not similar, which drew more reactions from Omojuwa and others who felt that his justification for one and condemnation of the other did not hold water. Seeing that he was not making headway, Lineker went ahead to block Omojuwa.

While Omojuwa and others insist that what Zouma did was terribly wrong, their argument is that the English press, including fans and public figures, pick and choose what they want to condemn.

Recall that Harry Maguire went to Cyprus, and was charged for aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and attempted bribery and he still came back to play for England without uproar, retaining his captain role at Manchester United.

This has made many to ask why is it that Black players get more public attacks and outcry while White players are shown grace? It is a raging debate and the Zouma controversy has further brought it to the fore.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

